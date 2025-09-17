‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ Campaign Launched by Nagpur Municipal Commissioner

Nagpur: As part of the Central Government’s Swachh Bharat Mission, the fortnight-long “Swachhata Hi Seva 2025” campaign has officially begun in Nagpur. The initiative was inaugurated on Wednesday (Sept 17) by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Administrative Building of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).
During a brief ceremony at the NMC headquarters, Dr. Chaudhary flagged off the “72-Hour Cleanliness Drive”, which is an integral part of the campaign. Present on the occasion were Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Rajesh Bhagat, along with a large number of sanitation officers and staff.
Under this drive, from September 17 to 19, intensive cleanliness activities will be carried out across different areas in all ten zones of the city. Special squads of sanitation workers have been deployed by the Solid Waste Management Department to ensure effective implementation.
In addition, throughout the campaign period (Sept 17 – Oct 2), the NMC will conduct several programs under Swachhata Hi Seva 2025, including:
- ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ tree plantation initiative
- Special back-lane cleanliness drives
- Dedicated health camps for women sanitation workers
- Workshops on health and hygiene awareness
- Swachh, Sundar, Harit Nagpur Festival
- ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ (One Day, One Hour, Together) initiative
- Swachhata rally and awareness campaigns
The campaign emphasizes community participation to make Nagpur a cleaner, greener, and healthier city.