Nagpur’s Mrinali pockets National Yoga gold

Nagpur: Mrinali Banait has made Nagpur proud by winning a gold medal in the National Yogasana Championships that was held at Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. Mrinali won the top medal in the traditional group in the senior category.

Mrinali has previously represented the Maharashtra team in the Khelo India and the National School Yoga Championship. She is a member of Unity Sports Association, Bapu Nagar and practises regularly under the guidance of Anil Mohgaonkar. Vice-President and Technical Director of the State Association Satish Mohgaonkar, President of Nagpur District Yogasana Sports Association Girija Agarwal and Vice-President Aarti Agarwal, Unity Sports Association Secretary Anil Mohgaonkar as well as Bhushan Take, Rajesh Gode, Dr RajendraWatane, Guddu Gomase and Sandesh Khare congratulated Mrinali.