Sustainable mobility: Nitin Gadkari promises full govt support to serious investors

The future is bright for investors, who are putting their money in sustainable mobility solutions, said Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways. Speaking at an event, Gadkari said that the government is ready to provide policy support to “serious investors” because private funds are needed for implementing large projects.

“I urge industry bodies to find private investors who are serious about investing in sustainable infrastructure projects. I assure you that the government will provide policy support to the investors. These investors should come to me and I will be upfront about those suggestions which can be incorporated and those which cannot be..but we need to have larger participation of private entities,” Gadkari said.

He added that projects like electric mobility, electric expressway have immense potential and those investors who will invest in sustainable mobility solutions will have a “bright future”.

No deadline for EV transition

Gadkari also reiterated that there is no need for the government to set a deadline for transition to electric mobility as once these vehicles enter the market, it will automatically present a more economic case for the customer.

“I launched electric two-wheelers recently. 10,000 electric buses will come this year. Electric vehicles have become popular among Indian vehicle manufacturing companies and startups. Startups are doing research in this field.”

“An electric vehicle which will run for Rs 1,000 and have no maintenance cost will be more economical than a petrol vehicle which will mean expenses to the tune of Rs 5,000-6,000 per month,” Gadkari added.

More options

Gadkari, who was also the Union shipping minister in the first term of the Modi government, said that public transport on electricity and water transport are the two most viable mobility solutions.

“Departments should not work in silos. There should be synergy and coordination. I see a great case of better mutual support between railways and metro. Broad gauge rail network can be used for metro services as well. I have spearheaded the efforts to implement it in Nagpur,” Gadkari said.

He also said that metro model is successful only in some tier-1 cities and not in tier-2 and 3 cities as the charges are not as per the buying capacity of Indians.

“Metros in Tier-2,3 cities not that successful as charge is higher..buying capacity of Indians should be kept in mind while setting service charge,” Gadkari said.