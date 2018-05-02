Exam Time : Dr Uday Bodhankar shares do’s and don’ts for parents

Nagpur: Nagpur’s famed pediatrician Dr Uday Bodhankar has come up with serious of important tips for parents in view of current season of examinations. Sharing few pointers to address the parents’ concern for the kids appearing in the examinations, Dr Bodhankar has tried to explain how significant it is for the parents to equally support their kids by following some do’s and don’ts.

This is what Dr Uday Bodhankar has to say …

Its indeed a proud moment that your child has excelled beautifully in his/her journey till STD 9th/ STD 10th / STD 12th

But dear parents, now that they are starting with their exams, next 20 days is going to be crucial from them as well as you too.

Lot of mood swings, sadness, enthusiasm, relaxed behavior, rudeness etc can be expected from the children.

And it’s ok since lot of unnecessary stress has been built up by our education system , when it comes to Board Exams.

Let’s support our children.

How you can do that?

Some simple tips which can be implemented from your end, to help your child cope up with the stress.

1 Please wake them up in the morning with a positive stroke, a touch/ hug which a child expects from his parents.

2 Start your child’s day with a positive statement – I love you,come let’s start this beautiful day together etc

3 Take care about the communication you have with your child, before s/he leaves for his exams. I am sure you will excel, I am sure you will give your best, all luck to you, I will be waiting for you to come back sweetheart….etc

4 Do not let your anxiety pass on to your child. Whatever the situation is, last moment positive support from your end will give a boost to your child’s confidence

5 When the child comes back, please avoid asking only how was the exam, instead ask….how was the experience….

Let’s unwind for the day, let’s go out for sometime / let’s have a cup of coffee together etc

Avoid talking about the subject. Gone is gone…you can’t alter that but atleast you can support the child for the coming one.

6 Please ensure that a very happy and healthy atmosphere is given to the child in the house during his exams.

Avoid unnecessary arguments within the family, differences can be solved later;

Don’t forget- that will affect your child and that will add to his stress

7 Please play soft instrumental music while the child is having his breakfast or relaxing with you

8 Avoid giving marks target to the child.He is sensible enough to understand his targets

9 Keep fresh flowers in the house, that brings lots of positivity in the house

10 Avoid nagging for any reasons

11 With a positive stroke, make the child sleep..your two minutes will give him sound sleep for some hours, that will help the child to combat with the situation

12 Avoid advice pls, give the child his space

13 Stand by your child even if the exam has not gone as per your or his expectations..It’s ok…

14 Most important:

From today, don’t let the child meet the relatives or friends, last moment negative statements or expectations might prove detrimental for the child.

Lots of love to your child and

Yes – you please be calm, be patient and all luck to you too , my dear parents.