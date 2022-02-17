Suspicious object found in Delhi, NSG alerted

The Delhi police on Thursday received a phone call regarding a suspicious article in Seemapuri in the northeastern part of the city, a senior officer said.

A threat call was received regarding a suspicious article in Seemapuri and special cell teams were rushed to the spot to verify it, said the officer, reports PTI.

According to ANI, a suspicious bag was found on the road in the Old Seemapuri area of Delhi on Thursday.

According to Delhi police sources, during the Ghazipur IED case investigation, the special cell got information about a house in Old Seemapuri. When the Delhi police’s special cell team reached the place, they found the house closed and a suspicious bag was seen on the road.

The fire department and National Security Guard were immediately alerted to rush to the spot.

On January 14, an unclaimed bag was recovered in front of Gate No 1 of Ghazipur Mandi, Delhi. An IED was found inside the bag which was later defused by NSG.

The Delhi police suspect Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI hand in the case.