Nagpur reports 175 fresh Covid cases, no deaths; active cases at 2,061

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Thursday reported 175 fresh cases and zero death attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 487 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 84 cases were reported from Nagpur city while 83 cases cropped up in Nagpur rural. Total eight cases reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,76,729 and the number of deaths stood still at 10,329. The sum of 5,64,339 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 97.85% while active cases dropped to 2,061.