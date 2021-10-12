Suspense: Winter Session in Nagpur or not? Decision on Oct 18

Nagpur: Utter confusion and suspense looms large over the holding of Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur. During the Monsoon Session, it was announced that the Winter Session will be held from December 7 in the Second Capital. However, speculations are rife whether the session will be held in Nagpur or not in view of current situation and the preparations.

The Legislature Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat is arriving in Nagpur on October 18 to review preparations for the Winter Session. After the review meeting, Bhagwat will submit his report to the State Government. Based on the report, it will be decided whether the Winter Session could be held or not in Nagpur. The meeting will be attended by Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Police Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner, and PWD officials.

The last Winter Session in Nagpur was held in December 2019. However, after Covid-19 pandemic, all sessions of the State Legislature were held in Mumbai. According to the Nagpur Pact, it is mandatory to hold one session of Legislature in Nagpur.

According to sources in the Legislature, the MVA Government wants to hold Winter Session in Nagpur depending on preparations. The government is facing the wrath of contractors over pending bills. Works at MLA Hostel are also incomplete. Covid centres are also being run from the two buildings of MLA Hostel.