Nagpur artists star in first web series ‘Ashwini The Girls Power’

Nagpur: The first Hindi web series – starring Nagpur artists — ‘Ashwini The Girls Power’ was recently filmed in the Second Capital of the State. ‘Ashwini The Girls Power’ which showcases the story of a woman’s oppression and her struggle to uplift her life, was shot at various locations in the city.

Artists including Pooja Vishweshwar, Gajanan Waghmare, Abhay Yadav, Jhalak Pathak, Sumit Vaman, Aryan Fuljhele, Shruti Tembhare, Shruti Meshram, Gaurav Nagpure, Sumit Sonkusare, Suresh Khapekar, Asha Dubey, Sudha Nagpure, Paras Nandanwar etc have acted in this web series. Vinod Kamble has penned the story of ‘Ashwini The Girls Power’.