Suspense continues: Maharashtra Cabinet portfolios in next 24 hours: Report

Nagpur: The suspense surrounding the allocation of portfolios in Maharashtra’s newly expanded Cabinet continues, with political speculation and discussions intensifying. According to media reports, the portfolio distribution in the Mahayuti Government is expected to be finalized within the next 24 hours.

On December 15, 39 legislators from Mahayuti allies — the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP — were sworn in as part of the first Cabinet expansion under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The reshuffle saw 10 ministers from the previous Mahayuti Government dropped, while 16 new faces were inducted. The BJP secured 19 ministerial berths, while Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP were allocated 11 and 9 portfolios, respectively.

BJP likely to get key Ministries

As per the latest reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to retain several important ministries, including Home, Law and Justice, Energy, Irrigation, Rural Development, Revenue, Skill Development, General Administration, Environment, and Tribal Development.

Shiv Sena’s expected portfolios

Under Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s leadership, the Shiv Sena is likely to take charge of ministries such as Urban Development, Housing Development, Social Justice, Tourism, Mining, Water Supply, Industry, Health, Education, and Public Works Department (PWD).

NCP’s likely share of portfolios

Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is anticipated to handle significant portfolios, including Finance and Planning, Food and Supplies, FDA, Excise, Agriculture, Women and Child Development, Sports and Youth Welfare, Minority Affairs, and Relief and Rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, amid these developments, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant acknowledged that some party leaders, who were excluded from the Cabinet, are upset. Samant stated that efforts are being made to address the discontent within the party. “We work as a family under Eknath Shinde. There could be unhappiness if someone does not get a place in the Cabinet. It is the responsibility of those who have become ministers to address the unhappiness,” he said.

Samant further assured that Deputy Chief Minister Shinde would work to pacify upset party members, including leaders like Tanaji Sawant and Vijay Shivtare, who have expressed disappointment over their exclusion from the Cabinet.

As political discussions continue, the finalization of the Cabinet portfolios is eagerly awaited in the coming hours.