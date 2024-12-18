Amit Shah’s statement on Dr Ambedkar sparks uproar in Council; Oppn walk out

Advertisement













Nagpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Dr B R Ambedkar made in Parliament rocked Maharashtra’s Legislative Council on Wednesday, leading to the opposition walking out.

The Council’s Leader of Opposition (LoP), Ambadas Danve, said, “Through the point of information rule, I want to know about the statement on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament yesterday.”

As soon as Danve mentioned this, uproar started from the treasury benches, with the opposition matching them in decibel level.

The Council’s Deputy Chairperson, Neelam Gorhe, said this issue cannot be discussed. “We cannot discuss something which happened in another (legislative) house. I will not allow this, as per rules,” said Gorhe. Denial of permission to discuss the issue led to the opposition questioning the chair on why the important issue should not be discussed.

Gorhe said, “We all respect Babasaheb Ambedkar a lot, but you are all aware of the rules. You know very well that permission for such a thing cannot be granted, so do not pursue this further. Do you not want the proceedings of the House to continue? Please understand that we all have immense respect for Babasaheb, but how can we discuss something which happened in Lok Sabha here, that’s the rule.”

As the opposition continued to push for its demand for a discussion, Gorhe said some members are trying to indulge in politics. “You are misusing and indulging in politics over Babasaheb’s name. I shall not allow Babasaheb’s name to be misused. If you want to do any kind of protest, then do it outside,” said Gorhe.

She added that despite the protests, the House proceedings won’t be stalled. “If we stop the house proceedings because you used Babasaheb’s name in the wrong way, it will send the wrong message. I will continue with the house’s proceedings. You are misleading the public; hence I won’t give you permission,” said Gorhe.

Following this, the opposition, led by LoP Danve, walked out to protest in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan.