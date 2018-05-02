Suspecting man throws boiling water on wife in Mankapur

Nagpur: A 30-year-old woman reportedly sustained burn injuries after her husband poured boiling water on her following an argument on Thursday, January 30, 2019 under Mankapur police. The accused identified as Suraj Yadav (50) was reportedly suspicious of his wife Laxmi’s character.

According to police sources, Laxmi and Suraj both are the natives of Kedia village in Narsinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh. The duo came to Nagpur seeking livelihood and working as construction workers. However, Suraj was suspicious of Laxmi’s character and the duo had shared several arguments regarding the same. On Thursday, the duo picked up a quarrel. It is when the agitated Suraj poured the boiling water on Laxmi.

With critical burns, Laxmi was rushed to Mayo Hospital. In the meantime, Mankapur police have registered a case under Sections 326 of the IPC and started the probe.