Nation more attractive for investment now – Shrawan Kumar Malu

With Corporate Tax brought down to lowest in the world to 22% and for new manufacturing companies to 15% and abolishing dividend distribution tax (DDT) for companies as the same will now be taxed at the hands of recipients at applicable rates will surely make India much favourable & attractive for investments.

Big boost to startups & MSME by the finance minister. Direct tax rates now will benifit middle class a lot. Making filling of returns simplified for GST as well as Income Tax is welcome move. Removal of multiple exemptions will surely make taxpayers much easier to file return.

Extending tax holiday for Affordable Housing by one year will give some more relief to real estate sector. I am sure this budget will boost income and purchasing power of the people.