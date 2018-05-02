Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 1st, 2020
    Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Nation more attractive for investment now – Shrawan Kumar Malu

    With Corporate Tax brought down to lowest in the world to 22% and for new manufacturing companies to 15% and abolishing dividend distribution tax (DDT) for companies as the same will now be taxed at the hands of recipients at applicable rates will surely make India much favourable & attractive for investments.

    Big boost to startups & MSME by the finance minister. Direct tax rates now will benifit middle class a lot. Making filling of returns simplified for GST as well as Income Tax is welcome move. Removal of multiple exemptions will surely make taxpayers much easier to file return.

    Extending tax holiday for Affordable Housing by one year will give some more relief to real estate sector. I am sure this budget will boost income and purchasing power of the people.

    Happening Nagpur
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    Nagpur Crime News
    Suspecting man throws boiling water on wife in Mankapur
    Suspecting man throws boiling water on wife in Mankapur
    Crime Branch seizes foreign liquor, SUV
    Crime Branch seizes foreign liquor, SUV
    Maharashtra News
    गांधी विचारांवरील निबंध लेखन स्पर्धेचे रविवारी २ फेब्रुवारी ला बक्षीस वितरण
    गांधी विचारांवरील निबंध लेखन स्पर्धेचे रविवारी २ फेब्रुवारी ला बक्षीस वितरण
    नागपुरात विमानाची मेडिकल इमर्जन्सी लॅण्डींग
    नागपुरात विमानाची मेडिकल इमर्जन्सी लॅण्डींग
    Hindi News
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    घटिया आई-ब्लॉक मामला : आधा दर्जन को बचाकर बस एक पर कार्रवाई
    घटिया आई-ब्लॉक मामला : आधा दर्जन को बचाकर बस एक पर कार्रवाई
    Trending News
    Budget 2020 Big Announcements
    Budget 2020 Big Announcements
    Budget 2020 Highlight!
    Budget 2020 Highlight!
    Featured News
    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh
    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh
    Nirbhaya convicts’ hanging stayed
    Nirbhaya convicts’ hanging stayed
    Trending In Nagpur
    Suspecting man throws boiling water on wife in Mankapur
    Suspecting man throws boiling water on wife in Mankapur
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    12,350 रुपए की 190 बोतल शराब की जब्त
    घटिया आई-ब्लॉक मामला : आधा दर्जन को बचाकर बस एक पर कार्रवाई
    घटिया आई-ब्लॉक मामला : आधा दर्जन को बचाकर बस एक पर कार्रवाई
    राष्ट्रीय दिव्यांग टी-20 टूर्नामेंट के लिए नागपुर के गुरुदास राऊत को मिली कप्तानी
    राष्ट्रीय दिव्यांग टी-20 टूर्नामेंट के लिए नागपुर के गुरुदास राऊत को मिली कप्तानी
    गुस्से के चलते पति ने डाला पत्नी पर खौलता हुआ पानी
    गुस्से के चलते पति ने डाला पत्नी पर खौलता हुआ पानी
    गांधी विचारांवरील निबंध लेखन स्पर्धेचे रविवारी २ फेब्रुवारी ला बक्षीस वितरण
    गांधी विचारांवरील निबंध लेखन स्पर्धेचे रविवारी २ फेब्रुवारी ला बक्षीस वितरण
    बजट 2020: नितिन गडकरी ने बजट को सराहा, बोले- जन-जन का है यह बजट
    बजट 2020: नितिन गडकरी ने बजट को सराहा, बोले- जन-जन का है यह बजट
    डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार वितरण सम्मेलन में पत्रकारों को किया सम्मानित
    डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार वितरण सम्मेलन में पत्रकारों को किया सम्मानित
    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh
    Tax Rates Slashed, 10% to be Levied on Income Between Rs 5-7.5 Lakh
    मिडिल क्लास को बड़ी राहत, टैक्स स्लैब में सरकार ने किया बदलाव
    मिडिल क्लास को बड़ी राहत, टैक्स स्लैब में सरकार ने किया बदलाव
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145