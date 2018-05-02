Suspecting her character, drunkard man attacks wife with axe in Jaripatka

Nagpur: In a gruesome incident late on Wednesday night, a Jaripatka based man attacked his 24-year-old wife with an axe. The accused Manoj Pille is a habitual drunkard and was suspecting his wife, Nanda’s character, informed Jaripatka police who has been booked under Sections 326, 504 of the IPC.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 10 pm when Nanda, who works as domestic-help, was walking home. It is when accused Manoj intercepted her way and picked up quarrel with her.

The accused reportedly hurled abuses at her, the fight soon turned ugly when Manoj entered his house and brought an axe and started to assault Nanda. With severe head injuries Nanda was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH), commonly known as Mayo Hospital with serious injuries.

In the meantime, Jaripatka police have nabbed the accused Manoj.