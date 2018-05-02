Suspect from Nizamuddin gathering of Tablighi Jamaat admitted in GMCH Nagpur

Nagpur: Nagpur: One out of eight persons who arrived to city after attending religious congregation organized by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday. The man reportedly showed the symptoms of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) following which the District Administration put him in an isolated ward at GMCH. Doctors have performed all the tests and the detail reports in the regards is awaiting.

The Maharashtra Police and state administration have already started zeroing in on those who took part in a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi in the early days of March.

Several cases of Corona Virus in the country have been traced to the gathering organised by the religious group that took place in the capital earlier in March. Members of the group then travelled all across India, and state authorities have started looking for them.