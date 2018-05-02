Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 31st, 2020

    Suspect from Nizamuddin gathering of Tablighi Jamaat admitted in GMCH Nagpur

    Nagpur: Nagpur: One out of eight persons who arrived to city after attending religious congregation organized by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday. The man reportedly showed the symptoms of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) following which the District Administration put him in an isolated ward at GMCH. Doctors have performed all the tests and the detail reports in the regards is awaiting.

    The Maharashtra Police and state administration have already started zeroing in on those who took part in a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi in the early days of March.

    Several cases of Corona Virus in the country have been traced to the gathering organised by the religious group that took place in the capital earlier in March. Members of the group then travelled all across India, and state authorities have started looking for them.

    Happening Nagpur
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Amid lockdown, social workers lend helping hand to poor in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Maha Cyber registers 36 FIRs for spreading fake news
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Video: 3 arrested for making fake audio clip claiming 59 corona cases in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    आपतकालीन परिस्थित रुग्णाची गैरसोय टाळण्यासाठी अँबुलन्सचे सेवादर निश्चित
    आपतकालीन परिस्थित रुग्णाची गैरसोय टाळण्यासाठी अँबुलन्सचे सेवादर निश्चित
    समाजकार्य करतानाही दिशानिर्देशांचे पालन करा!
    समाजकार्य करतानाही दिशानिर्देशांचे पालन करा!
    Hindi News
    Video : सरकार और संस्था दावे कर रही है रसद पहुँचाने की, पर, मज़दूर आज भी काम पर:शाहिद शरीफ़
    Video : सरकार और संस्था दावे कर रही है रसद पहुँचाने की, पर, मज़दूर आज भी काम पर:शाहिद शरीफ़
    Video: गोंदिया पुलिस ने शुरू की ८ ड्रोन कैमरों से निगरानी
    Video: गोंदिया पुलिस ने शुरू की ८ ड्रोन कैमरों से निगरानी
    Trending News
    Nagpur’s 3 pvt health centres sealed for treating Covid-19 patients sans norms
    Nagpur’s 3 pvt health centres sealed for treating Covid-19 patients sans norms
    How Nagpur got it 16 Coronavirus cases
    How Nagpur got it 16 Coronavirus cases
    Featured News
    Suspect from Nizamuddin gathering of Tablighi Jamaat admitted in GMCH Nagpur
    Suspect from Nizamuddin gathering of Tablighi Jamaat admitted in GMCH Nagpur
    72 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha in one day
    72 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha in one day
    Trending In Nagpur
    Suspect from Nizamuddin gathering of Tablighi Jamaat admitted in GMCH Nagpur
    Suspect from Nizamuddin gathering of Tablighi Jamaat admitted in GMCH Nagpur
    आपतकालीन परिस्थित रुग्णाची गैरसोय टाळण्यासाठी अँबुलन्सचे सेवादर निश्चित
    आपतकालीन परिस्थित रुग्णाची गैरसोय टाळण्यासाठी अँबुलन्सचे सेवादर निश्चित
    समाजकार्य करतानाही दिशानिर्देशांचे पालन करा!
    समाजकार्य करतानाही दिशानिर्देशांचे पालन करा!
    भाजीपाला विक्रीसाठी शेतकऱ्यांना शहरातील विविध भागात जागा उपलब्ध
    भाजीपाला विक्रीसाठी शेतकऱ्यांना शहरातील विविध भागात जागा उपलब्ध
    Nagpur’s 3 pvt health centres sealed for treating Covid-19 patients sans norms
    Nagpur’s 3 pvt health centres sealed for treating Covid-19 patients sans norms
    हमी भावापेक्षा कमी दराने दुध खरेदी करणाऱ्या संस्थांवर कडक कारवाई
    हमी भावापेक्षा कमी दराने दुध खरेदी करणाऱ्या संस्थांवर कडक कारवाई
    अंत्योदय शिधापत्रिकाधारकांना आजपासून तीन महिन्याचे धान्य – रविंद्र ठाकरे
    अंत्योदय शिधापत्रिकाधारकांना आजपासून तीन महिन्याचे धान्य – रविंद्र ठाकरे
    स्थायी समिती सभापती विजय झलके मित्र परिवारातर्फे लॉकडाऊनमध्ये फसलेल्यांची मदत
    स्थायी समिती सभापती विजय झलके मित्र परिवारातर्फे लॉकडाऊनमध्ये फसलेल्यांची मदत
    Nagpur: Case filed over fake message on military deployment
    Nagpur: Case filed over fake message on military deployment
    “जे म्हटलं ते करून दाखवलं” – ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    “जे म्हटलं ते करून दाखवलं” – ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145