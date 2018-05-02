Sushil Kumar’s mother moves HC against media trial

Delhi High Court likely to hear today a petition moved by arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar’s mother seeking to make standard rules for reporting in criminal cases by considering the rights of accused and to put a stop to media trial and to stop from sensational reporting in the case.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and another person were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a wrestler in New Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch is investigating the case related to the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the alleged murder of 23-year-old Dhankar.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Sushil along with his associate Ajay, who was allegedly helping the wrestler while on the run.

A Delhi Court on the same day granted six days of police custody of Sushil.



