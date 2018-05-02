Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Apr 13th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Sushil Chandra assumes charge as Chief Election Commissioner

    Sushil Chandra assumed charge as the 24th Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday.

    Chandra was appointed as the CEC on Monday, the day Sunil Arora demitted office.

    Chandra was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He would demit office on May 14, 2022.

    Under him, the Election Commission will hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

    The term of the assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab ends on various dates in March next year.

    The term of the Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 14 next year.

    Chandra belongs to the 1980 batch of the Indian Revenue Service.

    He is also an ex-officio member of the Delimitation Commission since February 18, 2020 looking after the process in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Having held several posts in the Income Tax Department for nearly 39 years, Chandra was appointed the Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman on November 1, 2016.

    He spent considerable time as Director of Investigation and Director General of Investigation, Mumbai and Gujarat, respectively followed by his stint as Member (Investigation), CBDT and thereafter assuming the post of Chairman of this apex body.

    “Transparency and purity of political finance are of vital importance for free and fair electoral process and the creation of a level playing field. Continuing the crusade that he started as CBDT Chairman against the menace of black money, Chandra was proactive as the erstwhile Election Commissioner in curbing the use of money power that vitiates the electoral process,” the Commission said on Tuesday.

    He has constantly emphasised the concept of “inducement-free” elections and it has become an integral dimension of monitoring the electoral process in all ongoing and forthcoming elections, the EC said.


    Trending In Nagpur
    महावितरण कर्मचाऱ्यांसाठी कोवीड कक्षाची स्थापना
    महावितरण कर्मचाऱ्यांसाठी कोवीड कक्षाची स्थापना
    जेएन अस्पताल येथे ४ कोरोणा रुग्ण ना ऑक्सिजन कमतरतेमुळे मरण पावल
    जेएन अस्पताल येथे ४ कोरोणा रुग्ण ना ऑक्सिजन कमतरतेमुळे मरण पावल
    Dead not at peace: Overcrowded ghats handling bodies ‘disrespectfully’
    Dead not at peace: Overcrowded ghats handling bodies ‘disrespectfully’
    Cycling helps in reducing air, water pollution; save fuel money: Gadkari
    Cycling helps in reducing air, water pollution; save fuel money: Gadkari
    Covid-19: Testing at record high; Nagpur reports fresh 6,826 cases, 65 deaths
    Covid-19: Testing at record high; Nagpur reports fresh 6,826 cases, 65 deaths
    Four Covid patients die due to lack of oxygen in Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Kanhan
    Four Covid patients die due to lack of oxygen in Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Kanhan
    After initial protests, Nagpur traders extend support to Maha Gov for “Complete Lockdown”
    After initial protests, Nagpur traders extend support to Maha Gov for “Complete Lockdown”
    Corona blast: Chaos as scared people thronging pvt labs for tests in hundreds!
    Corona blast: Chaos as scared people thronging pvt labs for tests in hundreds!
    Well Treat Hospital Director booked for death of four patients in fire
    Well Treat Hospital Director booked for death of four patients in fire
    देश में एक दिन में 1.61 लाख केस और 879 मौतें
    देश में एक दिन में 1.61 लाख केस और 879 मौतें
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145