    Published On : Tue, Apr 13th, 2021
    Monsoon likely to be normal in India: Skymet

    Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said on Tuesday the southwest monsoon in 2021 that will start from June is expected to be normal at 103 per cent of the Long Period Average.

    The LPA for June to September rainfall is estimated to 880.6 mm, meaning that if the forecast come true, the actual rainfall in the country is expected to be around 907 millimetres.

    If actual rainfall across the country is on par with Skymets initial forecast released today, it will mean that for the third consecutive year, India will have a normal to above normal rainfall during the monsoon months.

    In 2020, actual rainfall across India was 109 per cent of LPA, while in 2019, it was 110 per cent of the LPA.


