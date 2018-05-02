Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Aug 17th, 2020
    National News

    Sushant to be honoured at National Awards

    Sushant Singh Rajput will most likely be honoured at this year’s National Awards.

    Though the exact nature of the honour is yet to be decided, sources close to the ministry Of information and broadcasting reveal that the nature and extent of the posthumous recognition will be formulated soon.

    “Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shaken the entire film fraternity. While his life is being celebrated so passionately after his death, his work as an actor didn’t get the same recognition during his lifetime. This imbalance must be corrected,” a source from the government tells Subhash K Jha.

    A festival of Sushant’s films is also being planned by the government.

    जिल्ह्यात “जागर अस्मितेचा” मोहिमेचा शुभारंभ
    Corona claims 339 lives in 16 days of August, toll in Nagpur is close to 500
    नागपुर में मिला दुर्लभ प्रजाति का ‘फॉस्टेन कैट’ सांप
    Teenager girl ends life
    Family at quarantine centre, house burgled
    Govindrao Wanjari College comes up with ‘Resilience in Crisis’
    नागपुरात तंबाखू व खर्रा बंदी; १५ ऑगस्टपासून अंमलबजावणी सुरू
    सीलबंद बाटलीतून दारु काढून पाणी मिसळणाऱ्या टोळी वर कारवाई
    अरविंद केजरीवाल च्या जन्मदिवसाच्या उप्लक्षात नागपुरात व्रक्षारोपणाचा कार्यक्रम
    ‘कोविड रुग्णांसाठी मानकापूर येथे जम्बो हॉस्पिटल’ -डॉ.नितीन राऊत
