Sushant to be honoured at National Awards

Sushant Singh Rajput will most likely be honoured at this year’s National Awards.

Though the exact nature of the honour is yet to be decided, sources close to the ministry Of information and broadcasting reveal that the nature and extent of the posthumous recognition will be formulated soon.

“Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shaken the entire film fraternity. While his life is being celebrated so passionately after his death, his work as an actor didn’t get the same recognition during his lifetime. This imbalance must be corrected,” a source from the government tells Subhash K Jha.

A festival of Sushant’s films is also being planned by the government.