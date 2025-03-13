Surabardi encroachment: HC orders District Magistrate to decide within a week

Shockingly, even though the encroached Surabardi land is under VIDC control, yet allegations of hosting a private party recently surface

Nagpur: A Zilla Parishad school and a water tank have been constructed on Pandhan Road in Surabardi on Amravati Road, as per a new land measurement. In response, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has directed rural Tehsildars to prepare a proposal to resolve the issue and submit it to the District Magistrate.

The court has further ordered the District Magistrate to take a decision on the proposal within a week. The court stated that the District Magistrate must decide whether to retain the road as per the new measurement or maintain the existing one. Expressing concern over the 20 years’ delay in resolving this issue, the court orally remarked that “Naib Tehsildars appear to know more than the District Magistrate.”

The hearing took place on Wednesday before Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Vrushali Joshi. During a previous hearing, the High Court inquired about the action taken against violators responsible for the pollution of Surabardi Lake and encroachments in the area. Expressing strong displeasure, the court had stated that the lake is “not private property” and criticized authorities for allegedly protecting private citizens “in the name of tourism”.

The case was brought before the court through a PIL filed by Nitin Shendre. The petition claims that encroachments around Surabardi Lake are polluting its water and making it unfit for drinking. The lake, which spans 75.39 hectares, supplies water to Surabardi and nearby villages. The Surabardi Gram Panchayat constructed two cement embankments near the lake without permission. Cremations are performed near the lake, with ashes being released into the water. Sewage from the village is also being discharged into the lake, worsening pollution levels.

Advocate Gemini Kasat represented NMC, Adv Ravi Sanyal for MPCB, Adv Deepak Thakre for the State.

New twist:

Meanwhile, even though the issue of encroachments around Surabardi Lake is currently sub-judice, with the sealed encroached land now under the control of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC), a private party was allegedly held on the premises recently. This claim was made by advocate Sudhir Malode, representing petitioner and farmer Nitin Shendre.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Malode stated that he will raise this matter in the upcoming hearing at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Businessman Ankur Agrawal has been facing legal action over allegations of using Surabardi Lake land for personal purposes for the past 20 years. During the first hearing of the case, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court sought clarification from VIDC regarding the encroachments.

The issue was brought to light through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by farmer Nitin Shendre, who has been advocating for the conservation of the 75.39-hectare Surabardi Lake, a crucial drinking water source for nearby villages.

Allegations of a party on the encroached land under VIDC control

In 2005, the VIDC had leased a portion of Surabardi Lake’s land to Ankur Agrawal for ten years to promote tourism. However, no tourism project was ever developed, and VIDC failed to take any action against violations. Even after the lease expired in March 2015, the Corporation took nine years to reclaim the land. Following High Court directives, VIDC has now taken back possession of the land.

Despite the court order, allegations have surfaced that the premises continue to host private parties. Reports suggest that although water and electricity supplies to the location have been cut off, events are still being organized using generators.

