3 drug peddlers with 104 grams of Mephedrone powder arrested in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a joint operation, Ganeshpeth Police and Nagpur’s NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) team seized a large quantity of drugs. Three accused have been arrested, while two others remain absconding.

According to reports, the three smugglers arrived at the Ganeshpeth Bus Stand via a travel bus and were waiting for a local dealer to deliver the contraband when they were caught red-handed.

Based on confidential information, a raid was conducted near the Ganeshpeth bus station on Wednesday night. The police had received a tip-off about drug trafficking taking place near Rahul Complex in the Ganeshpeth area. Acting on this, the Ganeshpeth Police, along with the NDPS team of the Crime Branch, launched a special operation and arrested three accused. The arrested individuals have been identified as Kushal Singh Sardarsingh Sodia, Sanjay Bagdiram Vishwakarma, and Harshal Vilasrao Bante. However, two members of the gang are still on the run, and police are actively searching for them.

The arrested accused are residents of Madhya Pradesh and had arrived in Nagpur by travel bus. The police seized 104 grams of MD Mephedrone powder, three mobile phones, and items worth ₹1.70 lakh from the spot. The accused were allegedly involved in illegal drug trafficking, and police suspect that their network extends across the city. Raids are being conducted to apprehend the absconding suspects.

The three arrested accused have been handed over to Ganeshpeth Police for further investigation.

