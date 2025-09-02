Supreme Court Rules TET Mandatory for Teacher Recruitment

New Delhi: In a landmark decision with far-reaching implications for India’s education sector, the Supreme Court has ruled that clearing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is now mandatory for recruitment as a school teacher. The verdict was announced on September 1.

The new directive aims to prevent the appointment of unqualified teachers and safeguard children’s fundamental right to education. Experts believe this move will strengthen the foundation of quality education across the country.

Mandatory TET for Existing Teachers

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Supreme Court has emphasized that teachers appointed before the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and who have more than five years of service remaining, must pass the TET within two years. Failure to do so will result in termination, with the teachers receiving only terminal benefits; no other rights will be retained.

Teachers scheduled to retire within the next five years have been granted some exemptions. However, for promotions, they too must clear the TET.

Why TET is Required:

To ensure the selection of qualified and competent teachers

To implement the guidelines of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE)

To protect children’s fundamental right to education

To raise the overall standard of education across the country

Who Can Take TET:

Candidates with B.Ed., D.Ed., or equivalent teacher training

Aspirants who meet the eligibility criteria for teaching

The Supreme Court’s decision is expected to bring significant reforms in the education sector. With TET now central to teacher recruitment, the focus on producing quality educators is set to redefine India’s education system.