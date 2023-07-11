Supreme Court Directs Appointment of the Governor’s Designated 12 MLAs; Provides Instructions”

New Delhi/Mumbai: The path for the appointment of the 12 MLAs appointed by the contentious Governor in Maharashtra over the past year has now been cleared. Chief Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud, in the context of the Supreme Court’s verdict, has given directions regarding these appointments. As discussions about expanding the state cabinet and portfolio allocation were underway, everyone was now focused on the implications of this Supreme Court decision in the Legislative Assembly.

At that time, when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister in the state, Bhagat Singh Koshyari was the Governor of the state. However, no decision was taken by the governors regarding the list of 12 individuals sent by the Maha Vikas Aghadi. These appointments had been pending for several months.

After the split within the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde formed a government in the state with the BJP.

Subsequently, a writ petition was filed independently in the Supreme Court regarding the list of appointed MLAs. The court had stayed the appointments on the members of the Legislative Council associated with this petition. Finally, today, the decision to lift the stay was given by Chief Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud, thereby clearing the path for the appointment of the 12 MLAs.

