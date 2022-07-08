Support to Shinde camp growing, CM-DCM in Delhi for talks

Advertisement

The support for the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde who is now Chief Minister of State is growing day by day. The chances of more rebellion within the Shiv Sena led by ousted Chief MInister Uddhav Thackeray are bright. Shinde’s home turf is now witnessing a new set of people supporting him. Then Corporators of Thane Municipal Corporation have expressed their willingness to join the camp.

Similarly reports are reaching that New Mumbai Sena Corporators are also inclined to be with Shinde camp.This may a beginning of a bigger coup in the days ahead. Besides MLAs there are few Members of Parliament (MP who are in a confused mood over support to Presidential candidate for the July 18 elections. Sena MP Rahul Shewale had already written to Thackeray to extend support to NDA Presidential candidate Smt Draupadi Murmu.

