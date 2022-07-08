Support to Shinde camp growing, CM-DCM in Delhi for talks

The support for the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde who is now Chief Minister of State is growing day by day. The chances of more rebellion within the Shiv Sena led by ousted Chief MInister Uddhav Thackeray are bright. Shinde’s home turf is now witnessing a new set of people supporting him. Then Corporators of Thane Municipal Corporation have expressed their willingness to join the camp.
Similarly reports are reaching that New Mumbai Sena Corporators are also inclined to be with Shinde camp.This may a beginning of a bigger coup in the days ahead. Besides MLAs there are few Members of Parliament (MP who are in a confused mood over support to Presidential candidate for the July 18 elections. Sena MP Rahul Shewale had already written to Thackeray to extend support to NDA Presidential candidate Smt Draupadi Murmu.
Thackeray camp technically still part of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which constitutes Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and it would not be possible for them to vote for NDA nominee.In case the Thackeray camp violates this voting pattern, the MVA will disintegrate.
Since Congress and NCP have already supported joint Opposition nominee, former Union Finance Minister, Yashwant Sinha, the MVA trio are bound to vote for Sinha. Moreover NCP supremo Sharad Pawar himself has proposed the name of Sinha and wrested initiative in organising meetings at his place in Delhi. He has fully involved himself in the selection and nominartion process.
Moreover since both Thackeray and Pawar are close now, the former will not dare to antagonize Lawar come what may. NDA nominee Murmu is reaching Mumbai on July 14 to garner support from parties and meet the MLAs personally. Let us wait and watch what happens next week.
…Joseph Rao – Senior Journalist