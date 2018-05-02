Supply 10,000 Remdesvir doses to Nagpur urgently: HC state govt

Nagpur: In a major respite to thousands of Covid-19 patients, the Nagpur bench of Bombay high court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to supply 10,000 Remdesvir injections to the city hospitals urgently.

A division bench comprising justices Sunil Shukre and Shreeram Modak also directed the police commissioner to deploy necessary staff near hospitals and pharmaceutical stores to avoid any untoward incident.

The HC called on for setting up to Dedicated Covid Centres at IGGMCH, GMCH, and AIIMS considering large number of patients approaching these hospitals.

Earlier, the intervenor Dr Shishir Kolhe through counsel Tushar Mandlekar pointed out discrimination towards Vidarbha by government. He claimed that it supplied double Remdesvir doses to Thane in comparison to patients numbers, but in Nagpur, it sent 3,326 vials for 8,250 beds citing shortage.

The application was filed in a suo motu PIL based on TOI report where Shreerang Bhandarkar was appointed as amicus curiae.

Mandlekar argued that the government has made discriminatory allocation of Remdesvir Injection to the patients in Nagpur. On April 13 and 18, there was no supply of this life saving injection in the city. He accused the government of deliberately Nagpur.



