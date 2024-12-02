Superstition endangers logic, facts, and science, warns expert at IISSS event in Nagpur

30th International Conference on "Advances in Science, Technology and Humanities: Intersecting for a Bright and Prosperous Society (ASTHIBPS-2024)" was organised in Nagpur

Nagpur: The 30th International Conference on “Advances in Science, Technology and Humanities: Intersecting for a Bright and Prosperous Society (ASTHIBPS-2024)” was inaugurated in Nagpur on November 30.

The conference, organized jointly by Indian Indigenous Society for Science & Social Sciences (IISSS) and Shri Shivaji Education Society’s Dhanwate National College and its Department of Geography and Department of Mass Communication also marked the celebration of the 75th Indian Constitution Day.

The event commenced with the release of the conference proceedings and the international textbook “Medicinal Plants of India: An Ethnobotanical Research,” published in Michigan, USA. The presence of distinguished guests added special significance to the occasion. The welcome speech was delivered by Dr. Prashant P. Kothe, Principal of Dhanwate National College, Nagpur.

In his address, Dr. Kothe emphasized the critical role of research in advancing knowledge and innovation. He proudly stated the college’s motto, “College with Potential Excellence,” and shared the institution’s recent milestone of receiving a Rs 5 crore grant under the PM-USHA initiative. Dr. Kothe highlighted how this funding will pave the way for fostering academic excellence and providing a platform for cutting-edge research and innovation.

Dr. M. Rizwan, Secretary of IISSS, urged researchers to integrate ethical reasoning into scientific endeavours, emphasizing that science without ethics is incomplete. Dr. D.P. Gogle, President of IISSS, elaborated on the conference’s objectives, including fostering a scientific mindset and bridging the gap between research and practical applications, particularly in agriculture.

Guest of honour, Dr. Bapu Pawar, IAS, Chairman of CCSC, Dharashiv, Maharashtra, stated that India laid the foundation for agriculture, but somehow, we have lost touch with our past and are now following the Israeli model. He mentioned that India had five ancient universities, but we were steered toward Western universities. He emphasized that research should be conducted in a way that benefits workers economically and socially.

The chief guest of the conference, Dr. Laxman Yadav, a renowned writer, social activist, and political analyst, delivered an impactful address. Celebrating the 75th Constitution Day of India, Dr. Yadav thanked the organizers for hosting an event aimed at advancing science and research. He expressed concern over the rise of superstition, warning that it endangers logic, facts, and science. Highlighting the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), he criticized its focus on merging government schools, arguing it promotes privatization and limits access to quality education for marginalized groups.

Drawing inspiration from reformers like Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dr. Yadav called for inclusive education and social equality. He emphasized the Indian Constitution’s role in fostering unity and equality, urging attendees to protect its values, stating, “There is no such wonderful constitution in any other country.”

Dilipbhau Ingole, Treasurer, Shri Shivaji Education Society paid tribute to social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, acknowledging their relentless efforts to uplift society through education. He highlighted the legacy of the Shivaji Education Society, established in 1932 with the vision of making education accessible to every section of society. He also spoke about the invaluable contributions of Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh in the field of education and social reform. Ingole concluded by stressing the responsibility of educated individuals to drive positive change in society, ensuring that knowledge is used as a tool for progress and equality.

In the valedictory program, Shakun Pradhan, a writer, social scientist, and activist from Balaghat (M.P.), expressed her gratitude to the organizing committee for hosting the conference, emphasizing its role in encouraging researchers. She noted that such programs contribute significantly to society. Highlighting an alarming issue, she pointed out that new teachers lack technical and analytical skills, which requires immediate attention. She also remarked that the entire world depends on science.

In his presidential speech, Dr. Magan Sasane, National President of IMPA, New Delhi, stressed the importance of self-awareness for spreading awareness in society. He asserted that the purpose of education is to fulfill social responsibility, but the lack of adherence to this purpose is endangering the future. He highlighted that the Constitution plays a crucial role in shaping the future of society, yet only a handful of people are well-versed in it, which is a matter of concern. A total of five experts delivered plenary lectures at the conference.

The distinguished speakers included Dr. R.N. Gosavi, Dr. Chetan Raut, Dr. Mayashankar Kaushal, Dr. Avinash Aney, Dr. Subash R. Somkuwar, Dr. B.V. Tembhurne, Dr. Kanhaiya Dadure, Dr. J.V. Gadpayale, Dr. Sudhir Kohchale, Dr. Prashant Ingle, Prof. Ruchi R. Wasnik, Dr. Rakhi Shambharkar, Dr. Akhil Ramteke, Mr. Nitin Karale, Dr. Binod Saradar, and Dr. Bhupesh Mendhe.

The event was attended by a large audience, including teaching staff, students, and non-teaching staff. The anchoring was done by Associate Professor Dr. Archana Meshram, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Ashwajit Fulzele.

During the conference, various awards were distributed to Research scholars. The are as follows:

• Prof. Meghnad Saha Vigyan Ratna Award Dr. Pramod Ramteke Professor Emeritus, Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Tech. & Sciences, UP, India For his distinguished and sustained research in microbial technology for agricultural biotechnology and environment.

• Nagarjuna’s Best Innovation Award in Chemical Sciences Prof. Bhaskar N. Thorat Professor ICT, Mumbai & Ex. Director ICT Odisha Campus, Bhubaneswar Honoring his excellence in the entrepreneurship of Chemical Technology and Technology Transfer to Society.

• Acharya Jeevak Eminent Scientist Award Prof. Shriram S. Sonawane Professor, VNIT Nagpur, India For his contribution in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology.

• Bahujan Shiksha Ratna Award Shri Dilipbabu Ingole Treasurer, Shri Shivaji Education Society, Amravati For his valuable and dedicated contribution in the area of Education, Sports, and Society.

• Rashtrapita Jyotiba Phule Satyashodhak Award Dr. Raghunath Borkar Ex. Curator Directorate of Archaeology & Museums, Maharashtra State For his historical contribution in Archaeology of Vidarbha (MS) India.

• Sant Kabir Gyan Ratna Award Dr. Laxman Yadav Writer, Social Activist, New Delhi

• Indian Indigenous Best Innovation Award in Bioinformatics Dr. K. M. Kumar Associate Professor, Dept. of Bioinformatics, School of Life Science, Pondicherry University, India

• Acharya Dignaga Pramāṇa Samuccaya Excellence in Medicine Award Dr. Dipak D. Meshram Research Associate, School of Bioscience, University of Sheffield, England, UK

• Indian Indigenous Emerging Scientist Award Dr. K. Baghyalakshmi Scientist, Plant Breeding & Genetics, ICAR-CICR, RS, Coimbatore, India

• Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Shiksharatna Award Mrs. Shakun Pradhan Writer, Social Activist, MP, India • Indian Indigenous Best Scientist Award Dr. Avinash Bapurao Ade Senior Professor, Dept. of Botany, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune (MS), India

• Samrat Asoka Ratna Award Dr. Jagannath V. Gadpayale Assistant Professor, Dept. of Botany, S. N. Mor College, Tumsar, Bhandara

• Indian Indigenous Best Research Award in Plant Science Dr. Vasanta I. Kahalkar Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Mahatma Gandhi Arts, Science & Late N. P. Commerce College, Armori

• Indian Indigenous Best Researcher Award in Medicine Dr. Shravan D. Kumbhare Researcher in Secondary Metabolites and Molecular Docking

• Best Oral Presentation Awards in Applied Sciences 1. Yajurved Selokar 2. Jagendrakumar Narang 3. V.P Kuthe 4. Pawan Bhikar 5. Hunnain Fiza Fassicullah

• Best Oral Presentation award in Basic science 1. Shilpa Madke 2. Dr. Samiksha karambhe 3. K. Narayanan 4. Sameera Khwaja Ahrar ahmed

• Best Oral Presentation in humanities 1. Tajinder Singh manku 2. Ujban Hussain 3. Prof. Shailendra Madavi 4. Neha Kopare Felicitation of outstanding achievement/recognition by scholar & students at national. International 1. Ms. Vina Mangalkar- Cleared SET in Life science 2. Ms. Ritu Nakade- Fellowship in university of Bermigham, Dept of Bioscience. 3. Ms. Krutika Gongle has cleared the set in mathematics and secured gold medal in maths 4. Ms. Sudha Patle- Qualified set life sciences.