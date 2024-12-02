Cyclone Fengal effect: Minimum temp rises by 4.9°C in Nagpur

Advertisement





Nagpur: The aftermath of Cyclone Fengal’s landfall along India’s coastal states on Saturday brought an unexpected rise in minimum temperatures across Vidarbha on Sunday. Nagpur recorded the sharpest increase in the region, with the minimum temperature climbing by 4.9°C within 24 hours.

On Saturday, the city’s minimum temperature stood at 13.6°C, but by Sunday, it had jumped to 18.5°C — 3.9°C above the seasonal average. Similar trends were observed in other parts of Vidarbha, with Wardha registering a 4.8°C rise, while Akola, Amravati, and Buldhana reported increases exceeding 3°C. Meanwhile, Bhandara and Gondia experienced a 2°C rise in their minimum temperatures.

Cloudy skies

Nagpur residents woke up to overcast skies on Sunday, a visible effect of Cyclone Fengal. However, the cloudy weather did not significantly affect the city’s maximum temperature, which remained stable at 29.4°C.

Other districts in Vidarbha showed varied trends in maximum temperatures. Bhandara, Buldhana, and Yavatmal recorded maximum temperatures below 28°C, while cities like Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha, and Washim stayed above the 28°C mark. Akola, Amravati, and Brahmapuri surpassed 30°C, marking the highest maximum temperatures in the region.

Experts attribute the temperature surge to Cyclone Fengal’s influence, which disrupted normal weather patterns. The cyclone’s cloud cover prevented nocturnal cooling, leading to a sharp rise in minimum temperatures across Vidarbha. While the maximum temperatures saw limited fluctuation, the region’s weather remains under close observation for potential further changes.