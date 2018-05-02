Sunrise Oncology Centre is the first of its kind Oncology day-care chain which offers comprehensive cancer care in Maharashtra.

Sunrise Oncology Centre provides the latest & best of therapies through leading Oncology experts, which is accessible to all

Maharashtra: Sunrise Oncology Centre, is a chain of day-care centres, which offers end-to-end comprehensive cancer care provided by renowned and highly experienced doctors. Currently, they have centres in Malad, Thane. In its projections, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had projected nearly 17.3 Lakh new cases in 2020 and up to 8.8 Lakh are expected to succumb to the disease in 2020. Alongside this and in an attempt to spread awareness, Sunrise Oncology Centre has also launched a social media campaign called, ‘Cancer se Darna Nahi, Ladna hai’.

Dr Ashay Karpe, one of the leading Medical Oncologists in Mumbai and also a specialist in Blood and Bone Marrow Cancers, states, “At Sunrise, we aim to provide comprehensive, end to end cancer care and treatment. It not only includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy but also nutritional counselling, cancer physiotherapy, psychiatric counselling, pain management and palliative care. We consider treating the cancer patient as a whole family of caregivers.”

According to Dr Bharat Bhosale, a highly experienced Medical Oncologist, “The lack of infrastructure in the public sector and the expensive treatment in private specialised facilities leave thousands of people with little to no options. At Sunrise, we provide comprehensive, end to end cancer care and treatment, while ensuring that it can be accessed by all types of patients. With our new centres, more people will have access to the best facilities and experts. Also, we not only focus on treatment access but also patient experience throughout the treatment journey.”

According to Girish Korde, Director, Sunrise Oncology Centre, “We plan to launch a chain of day-care centres by 2022 to serve the people of Maharashtra and Goa. Our current centres are equipped with cutting edge technology and a panel of expert oncologists and specialists that bring a humane touch to the treatment. We want to empower every person with cancer with the knowledge, motivation and medical support to look forward to defeating cancer positively.”

Each centre provides Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted therapy, Metronomic therapy and also Nutritional counselling, Cancer physiotherapy, Psychiatric counselling, Palliative care and pain management services with a special focus on providing great patient experience while taking care of the needs of the caregivers as well.