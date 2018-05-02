Sunny Deol Chants ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ In A Patriotic Speech In Nagpur

The passionate speech by the actor-turned-politician was recorded while Sunny Deol was addressing at the ‘Akhand Bharat Diwas’ program.

The crowd responded to Deol’s speech with a passionate cheer, and fervour.

Nagpur: A day before Independence Day, BJP’s Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol in a patriotic speech chanted ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ at Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

The passionate speech by the actor-turned-politician was recorded while Deol was addressing at the ‘Akhand Bharat Diwas’ program. Furthermore, he assured people that he would be there to serve them.

He said, “We have to be a true Indian. You are the strength of this country. All of you are thinking that our country is great and moving forward. We have to keep this feeling alive. Hindustan was, is and always will be a Zindabad. We have to say Hindustan Zindabad hai, Hindustan Zindabad tha aur Zindabad rahega. We are true Indians.”

The crowd responded to Deol’s speech with a passionate cheer, and fervour.