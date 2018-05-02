Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Aug 14th, 2019

Sunny Deol Chants ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ In A Patriotic Speech In Nagpur

Nagpur: A day before Independence Day, BJP’s Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol in a patriotic speech chanted ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ at Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

The passionate speech by the actor-turned-politician was recorded while Deol was addressing at the ‘Akhand Bharat Diwas’ program. Furthermore, he assured people that he would be there to serve them.

He said, “We have to be a true Indian. You are the strength of this country. All of you are thinking that our country is great and moving forward. We have to keep this feeling alive. Hindustan was, is and always will be a Zindabad. We have to say Hindustan Zindabad hai, Hindustan Zindabad tha aur Zindabad rahega. We are true Indians.”

The crowd responded to Deol’s speech with a passionate cheer, and fervour.

