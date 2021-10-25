Sunil Kedar-led Sahakar Panel gains supremacy in APMC polls

The Panel wins all the 18 seats in the prestigious poll

Nagpur: The Sahakar Panel, led by Sunil Kedar, Maharashtra Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Sports and YouthWelfare, swept the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Kalamna election by winning all the 18 seats on Sunday.

From Seva Sahakari Sanstha’s constituency of Kedar’s Sahakar Panel, those who won the elections are Vijay Chaudhary, Vasantrao Landge, Prakash Nagpure, Ajay Raut, Beniram Raut, Ahmedbhai Sheikh, Babarao Shinde, Ravichandrabhai Nandurkar, Anjali Shinde, Haribhau Gadbail, Ashok Sonwane, and from Gram Panchayat constituency, Sanjay Kunte, Dipak Raut, Mahesh Chokhandre and Narayan Kapse emerged victorious. From traders’ constituency, Atul Senad and Prakash Wadhwani, from hawkers constituency Kishore Palandurkar won the election with thumping majority.

On the historic win, Sunil Kedar said, “The victory in the APMC market yard is the victory of the co-operative sector. In the year 1974, Sahakar Maharshi late Babasaheb Kedar established the market committees so that farmers should get proper justice. We will continue our efforts in that direction in future too. Now the Central Government should seriously think over the anti-farmer laws. It is time to revisit them. Whether it is the recently conducted Zilla Parishad election or the APMC elections people have given their verdict. They have exposed the real picture of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the coming days, the people will show the BJP its real place,” Kedar stated.

The Minister also said, after winning the market committees election, farmers and workers will definitely get proper justice. Prominently present were Ramesh Bang, former Minister; Vijay Ghodmare, former MLA; Rashmi Barve, President of Zilla Parishad; Suresh Bhoyar, former President of Zilla Parishad; Manohar Kumbhare, former Vice-President of Zilla Parishad; Bharati Patil, member of Zilla Parishad; Mamta Dhopte, Kunda Raut, Avantika Lekurwade, Vrunda Nagpure, Prakash Khapare, Dinesh Dhole, Rekha Varthi, Sanjay Chikate, Ujjwala Khadse, Priti Akhand, Rupali Manohar, Aparna Raut and others.