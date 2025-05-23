Summer surprise: Rains bring mercury down in Nagpur, Vidarbha in May

Advertisement



Nagpur records sixth lowest maximum temperature for May at 31.5°C

Nagpur: Unseasonal rains brought much-needed relief to Nagpur and other parts of Vidarbha from the sweltering summer heat, dragging down temperatures across the region over the past 36 hours.

Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5°C on Thursday — its sixth lowest May temperature on record. The city’s lowest ever May maximum remains 24.8°C, recorded in 1990.

Gold Rate 20 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,400/- Gold 22 KT 86,900/- Silver/Kg 95,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Elsewhere in the region, Washim district experienced a historic temperature drop, logging 31.4°C — the lowest maximum ever recorded in May. Previously, Washim’s lowest May maximum was 35.2°C in 2016.

Yavatmal also experienced an unusual cool spell, with Thursday’s maximum temperature at 28.6°C, its second lowest in May. The record low for the district was 27.5°C in 1979.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread pre-monsoon showers that began Wednesday night and continued into Thursday brought the mercury down significantly. The showers were accompanied by thunderstorm activity across most districts.

Among all districts, Akola received the highest rainfall in the last 36 hours with 66 mm, followed by Buldhana at 47.2 mm. Other notable figures include:

• Amravati: 40.2 mm

• Washim: 41.6 mm

• Nagpur: 29.9 mm

• Brahmapuri: 32 mm

• Chandrapur: 31 mm

• Bhandara: 20 mm

• Wardha: 21.8 mm

• Gadchiroli: 17 mm

• Gondia: 11.4 mm

• Yavatmal: 8.2 mm

Nagpur’s rainfall of 29.9 mm is the second-highest in May over the last 15 years, behind the 50.2 mm recorded earlier this month in 2024. The all-time record for May rainfall in the city stands at 58.7 mm, recorded in 1966.

The IMD has forecast continued weather activity in Vidarbha, warning of more thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and light to moderate rainfall in the coming days.

These rare May showers have not only cooled down the region but also provided an early boost to soil moisture levels ahead of the monsoon season.

Advertisement

Advertisement