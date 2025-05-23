Indigenous weapons outclassed Chinese systems in Op Sindoor, says DRDO chief in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: India’s homegrown defence systems clearly outclassed Chinese-made weapons during the recently concluded Operation Sindoor, said Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), during his visit to Nagpur on Thursday.

In a strong endorsement of India’s defence manufacturing capabilities, Dr. Kamat revealed that Pakistan had deployed a variety of Chinese-origin systems during the conflict. “Our indigenous weapons not only matched but significantly outperformed them on the battlefield,” he stated, adding that the operation was a decisive validation of the nation’s push towards self-reliance in defence.

Gold Rate 20 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,400/- Gold 22 KT 86,900/- Silver/Kg 95,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

While calling the outcome a success, Kamat noted that certain lessons emerged from the operation. “We have identified areas for improvement, and steps will be taken to induct new systems as a priority,” he said, without going into specifics. However, he expressed confidence in the country’s air defence architecture, describing it as “highly effective.”

Dr. Kamat’s visit included inspections of key defence facilities in and around Nagpur, including Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL)– a private sector ammunition manufacturer — as well as DRDO’s own chemical warfare unit and the BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) plant. Notably, SDAL’s Nagastra-1 loitering munition, reportedly used in Operation Sindoor, drew special attention during the visit. The propulsion system for BrahMos missiles, which played a crucial role in the operation, is also developed in Nagpur.

Speaking to local media, Kamat emphasized the significance of a resilient private defence ecosystem. “For India to be prepared for prolonged conflicts, it is vital that private companies not only manufacture but also invest in R&D,” he said.

Kamat also addressed growing concerns over drone warfare. “India is developing a wide array of systems to counter drone threats, including advanced sensors and detection tools,” he revealed, adding that several such systems are expected to be inducted within the next six to twelve months.

On the broader push for indigenisation, the DRDO chief highlighted significant strides made in artillery systems. “We have successfully developed the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) and Dhanush guns. While some subsystems may still be imported, our dependency on foreign suppliers has drastically reduced,” he said.

Looking ahead, Kamat outlined a list of next-generation systems in the DRDO pipeline, including:

• VSHORADS (Very Short Range Air Defence System)

• Man-portable Air Defence Systems (MANPADS)

• Man-portable Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (MPTAGM)

• Vertically Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (VLSRSAM)

• Advanced lightweight and heavyweight torpedoes

Echoing the national mission of self-reliance, Kamat remarked, “To realise the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and enhance our combat readiness, it is imperative to encourage indigenous defence production. Companies like Solar Group are playing a pivotal role in this transformation.”

He credited the post-2020 defence reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the private sector a platform to showcase its capabilities. “The private industry has lived up to expectations and proven its potential in the strategic sector,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Advertisement