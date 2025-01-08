Suicide pact: Couple celebrates 26th marriage anniversary, ends life in Nagpur

Advertisement













Nagpur: A chilling tragedy unfolded early Tuesday in the Martin Nagar area of Nagpur when a couple, after celebrating their 26th marriage anniversary, took their own lives in a coordinated suicide pact.

The couple, 57-year-old Jeril Damson Oscar Moncriff and his 46-year-old wife Anne, had partied late into the night with friends and family to mark their anniversary. But just hours later, the joy and laughter turned into heartbreak, as they filmed a final message and ended their lives in the quiet confines of their home.

Gold Rate Wednesday 07 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 77,400 /- Gold 22 KT 72,400 /- Silver / Kg 89,900 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Before taking the extreme step, the couple recorded a video of their suicide and uploaded it to their social media platforms. The video, which showed their intentions to take their lives, was shared with relatives. Upon discovering the footage Tuesday morning, concerned family members rushed to their residence and made the grim discovery.

Jeril’s body was found hanging in the kitchen, while Anne’s lifeless body, adorned in her bridal dress from their wedding 26 years ago, was found lying on the bed in the drawing room. Police surmise that Jeril likely allowed his wife to take her life first, before covering her body with a cloth and adorning it with flowers. He then hanged himself from the ceiling with a scarf.

The suicide pact has shaken the Martin Nagar community, leaving many questioning the motive behind such a drastic decision. The couple, who had no children, had posted a final farewell message on social media and uploaded two suicide notes, including an informal will on stamp paper. Both notes stated that no one was to be blamed for their actions and requested that their property be divided among relatives.

In the video, Anne can be heard speaking emotionally, asking the family to care for the children of relatives and offering her final goodbyes. However, the reasons for their tragic decision remain unclear, with no indication of any distress before the celebration.

In accordance with their wishes, the couple was buried hand in hand in a single coffin at the Jaripatka Catholic cemetery later that evening. The coffin, made by third-generation undertaker Vijay Alick Michael, was the first of its kind in his five-decade-long career. Michael confirmed that the couple had requested to be buried together in their wedding attire, hand in hand.

Jeril, a former chef, had not returned to his hotel job after the Covid pandemic, and family sources indicate he had been lending money on interest. Anne, a homemaker, was described as being very close to her husband. A relative, who spotted Anne’s social media update around 5:47 a.m., alerted the family, leading to the tragic discovery.

Police are treating the case as a suicide for now, with no foul play suspected. An autopsy was conducted at Mayo Hospital, and the bodies were released to the family for funeral arrangements. The couple’s mobile phones have been sent for forensic analysis to uncover more details. Senior Inspector Arun Shirshat of Jaripatka police station confirmed that the case is currently classified as accidental death.

This heart-wrenching incident has left the couple’s loved ones and the local community in shock, struggling to comprehend why such a loving couple would take such a drastic step just hours after celebrating a milestone in their lives

Video of suicide

Before ending their lives, Anne and Jeril filmed videos of their suicide pact. They shot three videos: one was shot by Anne, while the other two were filmed by Jeril. In the first video, Anne was seen arriving with flowers, a bedsheet, and incense sticks. Later, the two recorded a last message for family and friends, bidding them goodbye. Soon after, in a video, Anne was seen hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope. Later, Jeril removed her body, placed it on the bed, covered it with a bedsheet, and poured flowers over it. Soon after, he also hanged himself.