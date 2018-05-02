Sudden transfer of Delhi’s Army hospital chief raises eyebrows

The abrupt transfer of the Army General who heads Delhi’s Army Base Hospital has sparked speculation and raised eyebrows about why such a change of guard has been necessary at such a crucial time in the Covid fight.

Major General Vasu Vardhan, Commandant of the Army Base Hospital, who is said to have only a few months to go before retirement, has been moved out and appointed ‘Additional Officer’ at the Army Research & Referral hospital in Delhi.

The sudden changeover was ordered on May 10 via a postings notification. The notification also announced the outgoing Commandant’s immediate replacement — Major General SK Singh, who was the Deputy Commandant at the Army Medical Corps Centre & College in Lucknow.

Major General Singh takes charge of the Army’s Base Hospital as it accelerates its processes to battle the Covid crisis and other requirements of the large ex-servicemen community in Delhi-NCR.



