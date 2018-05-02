Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Wed, May 12th, 2021
    Govt bans photography at Central Vista site

    Amid criticism over the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, the Central Public Works Department has prohibited photography and video recording at the construction site near India Gate.

    Sign boards have come up at the redevelopment site of the Central Vista Avenue, which read: ‘No photography’, ‘No video recording’.

    An official in the CPWD, which is executing the project, did not comment on this when contacted.

    The government has been facing criticism from the opposition for executing the Central Vista Redevelopment Project amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

    The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation’s power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new Prime Minister’s residence and office, and a new Vice President Enclave.

    Last week, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had attacked the Congress for criticising the government over the project, saying the party’s discourse is “bizarre” as its leaders themselves had supported the idea when the UPA was in power.


