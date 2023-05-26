Over the past five years, a total of 8,882 girls and women were reported missing in the Second Capital of the State

Nagpur: In Nagpur city, known as the Second Capital of the State, the Police have made significant strides in addressing the alarming issue of missing girls and women. Over the past five years, a total of 8,882 girls and women were reported missing, out of which Nagpur police successfully traced 8,501 individuals. This remarkable achievement has positioned the Nagpur Police at the forefront in the State’s efforts to locate missing girls.

Within the time frame from 2019 to May 2023, a concerning number of 7,413 women and 1,469 minor girls were reported missing in Nagpur. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar took decisive action by establishing the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), resulting in significant progress in locating missing girls.

The relentless efforts of the Nagpur Police have led to the successful tracing and reuniting of 8,501 girls with their families over the past five years. However, the search for the remaining 381 missing girls is still ongoing, with authorities dedicating resources and employing a multi-level approach to locate and bring them back safely.

Disturbingly, incidents involving the abduction of minor girls through coercion into love affairs have come to light. Additionally, cases include girls fleeing from family disputes and instances where girls are forced into prostitution, drug abuse, or criminal activities.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has emphasized the severity of the issue surrounding the disappearance of minor girls and young women in the city. To address this critical concern, a dedicated AHTU team has been established to intensify efforts in the search for missing girls and ensure their safe return.

The Nagpur Police’s commitment and success in tracing a substantial number of missing girls not only highlight their dedication to the cause but also serve as a model for other law enforcement agencies in the state. The establishment of the AHTU signifies a proactive approach in combating human trafficking, protecting vulnerable individuals, and bringing those responsible for such crimes to justice.

As the search for the remaining missing girls continues, it is crucial for the community, authorities, and stakeholders to collaborate closely to create a safe environment for girls and women in Nagpur. Addressing the underlying factors that contribute to these disappearances, such as social issues, family disputes, and criminal networks, is paramount in ensuring the long-term safety and well-being of the city’s residents.

The Nagpur Police’s efforts in combating the disappearance of girls and women, along with the establishment of the AHTU, serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of ongoing initiatives and proactive measures to address human trafficking and protect the rights of vulnerable individuals.

