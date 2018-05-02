“Success is the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure, loyalty, and persistence” CA Prafulla Chhajed

“Look at the sky and Keep your dreams alive. Hard work, determination and dedication are essential to achieve your goals and the most important part lies in having faith and believing in yourself. Remember all things are possible for those who believe, said CA Prafulla Chhajed, President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India while speaking as a Chief Guest in an Interactive meet held at ICAI Bhawan for CA students by Nagpur Branch of WICASA of ICAI. The aim of this seminar was to have a direct interaction of CA Students with Hon’ble President of ICAI. The objective was to motivate CA Students in the field of their performance, work and training.

While addressing the future members of ICAI, Shri Chhajed emphasized on the importance of conceptual clarity, sound practice and thorough revision as the key pointers that will always lead the students to success. He gave his example & talked about the difficulties & approach of his journey from student to becoming a member.

During his discussion relating to the curriculum and examination, he asked for attention of the students towards the basic requirements of learning which many students lack today. He explained that a student must enhance his understanding and significance of not just the topics of the curriculum, but its inter-linkages with other topics and capture broad overview. He remarked that this will help the students to understand questions better and answer them with precision.

He quoted that “Men often become what they believe themselves to be. If I believe I cannot do something, it makes me incapable of doing it. But when I believe I can, then I acquire the ability to do it even if I didn’t have it in the beginning,” Shri Prafulla Chhajed urged the students to take failure as a challenge and learning experience of their career. He updated students with all the future initiatives to be taken by ICAI for providing better facilities and atmosphere to scale up the horizon of learning of students fraternity at large.

While addressing the disciplined students, he also said that his mantra for life has always been that “It is one Life and it’s your Life and it is you who needs to take decision on what is good or bad, right or wrong”. In his opinion, it is a myth that CA students are required to be only book worms but instead he asked students to pursue their passion along with studies and live their life to the fullest.

Students were encouraged & motivated with his words to plan out there study schedule and work accordingly. He also encouraged students to give their contribution in all the activities & programmes conducted by the institute for their growth & development and always feel free to communicate their problems and query to him as according to him reaching at top never means to forget your roots.

Regional Council Member, CA. Abhijit Kelkar praised the efforts of the WICASA committee led by CA Sanjay M. Agrawal, Chairman Nagpur Branch of WICASA and congratulated them for setting up a benchmark. He addressed the crowd stating the generosity & humbleness of President CA Prafulla Chhajed and shared his fond memories of time spent with him. He further emphasised about the importance of WICASA & the events organised by WICASA for the students.

“Follow your passion and your Dreams would follow you” said CA. Suren Duragkar, Chairman of Nagpur Branch of ICAI while welcoming Hon’ President, ICAI on his maiden visit to the city of oranges for the benefit of CA Students. He remarked that this interaction with the President of ICAI is happening after many years and that it is a unique opportunity for all aspiring Chartered Accountant students. Chairman praised the various initiatives of ICAI for enabling Digital learning Platform for the benefit of students. He appreciated team WICASA for conducting a good interactive session to motivate the students.

“There is no substitute for Hard Work” said CA. Sanjay M. Agrawal, Chairman of Nagpur Branch of WICASA while welcoming Hon’ble President ICAI CA Prafulla Chhajed. He expressed his thankfulness to President for accepting his invitation and rescheduling his visit to address the students who are the future of tomorrow and to show a ray of hope to students of Nagpur branch to pursue their career with all success. He mentioned about various events organized by WICASA team in the past months for the CA students and also gave a glimpse of his approach for the upcoming months. He urged all students to utilize this opportunity fully.

Prominently present on the occasion were CA Kirit Kalyani, Vice Chairman, CA Saket Bagdia, Secretary, CA Akshay Gulhane, Executive Member, CA Harish Rangwani, Executive Member, CA Umang Agrawal, Past Chairman and CA Anil Parekh, Past Chairman and Member of Board of Studies, ICAI, New Delhi

The seminar was ably conducted by WICASA Team comprising of Vice Chairman – Ayush Gupta, Secretary – Aditi Pacheriwala, Joint Secretary – Riddhi Kothari, Treasurer – Vaidik Sakoniya , Joint Editors –Ayushi Agrawal and Krunal Dhabale and Executive member – R. Aishwarya.