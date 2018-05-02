‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way

Nagpur: NGO Arya Charitable Trust in association with Meghe Group, Nagpur Police and prominent doctors on Sunday organized a programme ‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ to raise awareness about the ill-effects of drugs at Deshpande Hall, Civil Lines.

Justice V M Deshpande, High Court Judge, Nagpur Bench, was the chief guest while Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Police Commissioner was the guest of honour during the event.

Tejas Golhar, a renowned psychiatrist from Australia, Dr Shailesh Pangaonkar, a renowned psychiatrist of Nagpur and Dr. Natasha Kate, a member of the prestigious Royal College of Psychiatry, United Kingdom, also graced the programme. A drama-cum-discussion on creating awareness about drug addiction among high school and college students was also held on this occasion.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Vishal Barbate of Arya Charitable Trust highlighted the objectives of this programme. “The sole communication objective for this event is ‘say no to drugs!’. The event aims to dig deeper and into the issues and find out various probabilities and scenarios which lead to drug addiction and the ways to overcome it.”

Barbate further added, “In this age of competition and peer pressure, one wrong step can traumatize a child. Wrong steps cannot be always avoided because they become a source of ‘right’ learning. But there are a few things which happen unknowingly or involuntarily and few things which we choose ourselves. ‘Subah’ deals with one such time but becomes detrimental at the end.”

“The issue of drug addiction is spreading rapidly and is proving fatal. Nagpur is a fast-growing student base and the intake of drugs is increasing with each passing day. We as a group of doctors and artists are making an attempt to save our young generation from this deadly wave,” Barbate stated.

