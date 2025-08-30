Sub-Junior Inter-Club District Basketball: DKM, HKM girls to clash in final

Nagpur: Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) and Hanuman Krida Mandal (HKM) girls will lock horns in the final of the Sub-Junior Inter-Club District Basketball Championship currently under way at NASA courts in Surendra Nagar, Nagpur. Similarly in the boys section, Phoenix will take on GKM in the title clash.

In the girls battle, Netra Damke scored a match high of 13 points as DKM defeated Spartan 34-21. The quarter-wise score was 7-7, 7-3, 10-6, 10-5. Sara Gulalkari was the next best player for DKM with seven points. For the Spartan, Rudrani Mohite tried hard with her seven points but her effort was not enough.

In another semis, HKM thrashed Nagpur Amateur Sporting Association (NASA) 43- 18. Indrayani Muley (14) and Yadvi Shirpurkar (14) were the main architects of HKM’s win. The quarter-wise score was 12-9, 19-2, 10-3, 2-4. For NASA, Krutika Sathawane scored six points.

In the boys category, GKM defeated NASA 45-33 to enter final. Geetesh Jivtode top scored for the winning side with 16 points while Varad Doifode scored 12. For NASA, Sarthak Borkar scored a match high of 27 points. The quarterwise score was 12- 9, 6-2, 17-8, 10-14.

In the other semi-final, Phoenix rode on Divyansh Suryawanshi’s 34 points to beat PKM 68-59. Samarth Channe added 10 for the winning cause. For PKM, Dhairya Deshmukh (30) and Soham Ghodmare (7) scored points.