Published On : Thu, Aug 8th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

SU-30 Crashes in Assam’s Tezpur, Both Pilots Eject Safely

New Delhi: An Su-30 aircraft on a routine training mission from Tezpur (Assam) crashed in the local flying area on Thursday. Both pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and have been rescued.

A Court of Inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident, reported sources.

On June 3, Russian-made aircraft had taken off from Jorhat at 12.27 PM for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground and its last contact with the ground control was at 1 PM.

On June 13, all the 13 bodies of Indian Air Force personnel on board the AN-32 transport aircraft and the black box were recovered. The families of all 13 IAF personnel onboard the AN32 aircraft that went missing on June 3, were informed that no survivor could be traced from its crash site near Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh.

