Studio Sakha holds ‘Heritage Dialogue’ with stories of Sacred Sakkardara

Nagpur: An NGO Sakha, conducted the ‘The Nagpur Tales’ with an attempt to establish a ‘Heritage Dialogue’ among the practising conservation professionals, students of architecture and history and citizens of Nagpur

The ‘Heritage Dialogue’ is an initiative taken by team Studio Sakha, under the leadership of Ar. Sandeep Pathe (Conservation Architect and Principal Architect, Sakha) with an attempt to redefine the ways of conducting a heritage walk within the historic core of Nagpur city. The initiative aimed to establish an introductory overview of the sacred precinct of Sakkardara, the precinct which is a living witness to the sacred spirit of Saint Tajuddin Baba. The precinct is rich in its cultural and heritage value, it comprises of two entrance gateways, one gateway that marks the ceremonial entrance to the precinct and another facing the lake of Sakkardara. The Lal Bungalow, Baoli, and temple of Laxminarayan are a few more important structures of the heritage precinct.

The objective of the heritage walk was to inculcate the values and emphasize the significance a heritage site achieves when elements of ‘sacredness’ and intangible heritage is attached to it. The dialogue also emphasised on how the lake of Sakkardara and the overall precinct is slowly fading and getting ignored in the overall transformation of the city.

The entire heritage dialogue initiative ‘The Nagpur Tales’ was organized and guided under the leadership of Ar. Sandeep Pathe, along with Ar. Asmita Korpenwar from Studio Sakha.

