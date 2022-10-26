Metro Neo pilot project likely in Nagpur

Nagpur: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the state government intends to pilot a “Metro Neo” system in Nagpur. It is a similar concept which has been proposed in Nashik.

It is intended to be piloted in Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase-II. As per Nagpur Metro Rail Project, Metro Neo is an innovative transport system, which will be implemented for the first time in India in Nasik by Maha Metro. The detailed project report (DPR), prepared by Maha Metro, is awaiting clearance from the Union Cabinet. It is seamless, fast, reliable and cost effective.

It is an articulated / bi-articulated trolleybus system with overhead electric traction. The buses will be air conditioned with automatic door closing system, level boarding, comfortable seats, passenger announcement and information system with electronic display.

The concept is said to be comfortable, energy efficient, minimal noise pollution and an environmentally friendly system. AC electric coaches (carrying capacity of 180/240 passengers) powered by over-head 600-750 V DC power supply will ply in Nasik.

