Students Raise RTMNU Result Delays, PhD Issues with Senate Members.

Advertisement

Nagpur: The student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has drawn the attention of Senate members to several academic and administrative issues at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), urging immediate steps to resolve the problems faced by students.

A delegation from the BJYM Student Front submitted a memorandum highlighting the concerns and demanding prompt action from the university authorities.

Gold Rate Mar 5th, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,62,100/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,50,800 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,70,200/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The representation was led by BJYM Student Front Contact Head Shantanu Jhade, with guidance from BJYM Nagpur City President Sachin Karare and BJP Nagpur City President Dayashankar Tiwari.

In the memorandum, the student body raised several serious concerns affecting students across various courses. One of the key issues highlighted was the long delay in the declaration of examination results, which has been causing anxiety and uncertainty among students.

The group also pointed out a lack of transparency in the admission and examination processes, stating that students often struggle to obtain clear information regarding academic procedures.

According to the memorandum, the situation is further aggravated because student complaints are not addressed in a timely manner, leaving many grievances unresolved.

Another major concern raised was the delay in the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) process for PhD students. The student body stated that RRC meetings are not being conducted regularly, resulting in delays in research approvals and affecting the academic progress of doctoral scholars.

The BJYM Student Front has placed several demands before the university administration, including the immediate declaration of pending examination results, the development of an effective digital system to ensure transparency in admissions and examinations, and the establishment of a dedicated student grievance redressal cell.

They also urged the university to conduct pending RRC meetings for PhD scholars at the earliest to prevent further delays in research work.

The student wing emphasized that these issues directly affect students’ academic futures and called on the university administration to take swift and positive action in the interest of the student community.

Among those present during the submission of the memorandum were Shantanu Jhade, Yash Gaur, Likhit Ganveer, Ashu Gungawkar, Chandan Verma, Prachi Nerkar, and Pranav Chawandke.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement