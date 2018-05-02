Students pour at centres as 12th board exam begins

Nagpur : The exam rush hour has just begin and one of the most awaited part of the entire educational session is just here. The students of class 12th State board had on Tuesday stepped into their respective exam centres, with last minute revisions and all the prayers that they believe will make them fall into right place.

As the examination of class 12th Maharashtra board started on Tuesday, various examination centres in Nagpur were overcrowded with the students hurrying up to find their roll numbers and getting into the exam hall to give their best. It is the time when the students ought to be rather heavily busy in preparing for the subjects and getting all the goosebumps that they have ever wondered about.

The students were seen accompanied by their dear and near ones who dropped them off to examination hall and wished them all the luck.

Well, Nagpur Today also extends it’s piece of luck to all the students appearing for the examinations. Do not panic, tense or get into anxiety. Just keep you cool, be calm and relaxed and try hard to give only the best. Best of luck!