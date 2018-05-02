Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Feb 18th, 2020

    Students pour at centres as 12th board exam begins

    Nagpur : The exam rush hour has just begin and one of the most awaited part of the entire educational session is just here. The students of class 12th State board had on Tuesday stepped into their respective exam centres, with last minute revisions and all the prayers that they believe will make them fall into right place.

    As the examination of class 12th Maharashtra board started on Tuesday, various examination centres in Nagpur were overcrowded with the students hurrying up to find their roll numbers and getting into the exam hall to give their best. It is the time when the students ought to be rather heavily busy in preparing for the subjects and getting all the goosebumps that they have ever wondered about.

    The students were seen accompanied by their dear and near ones who dropped them off to examination hall and wished them all the luck.

    Well, Nagpur Today also extends it’s piece of luck to all the students appearing for the examinations. Do not panic, tense or get into anxiety. Just keep you cool, be calm and relaxed and try hard to give only the best. Best of luck!

    Happening Nagpur
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Screening Tanhaji for a social cause: Elakshi Gupta
    Nagpur Crime News
    Crime Branch nabs 3 for chain snatching in Kalamna
    Crime Branch nabs 3 for chain snatching in Kalamna
    18-yr old boy robbed of Rs 40,000 cash in Gandhibagh
    18-yr old boy robbed of Rs 40,000 cash in Gandhibagh
    Maharashtra News
    पत्रकारांनी केंद्रीय सूक्ष्म लघु मध्यम उद्योग मंत्रालयाच्या उद्योग स्नेही योजनांची माहिती सामान्य जनतेपर्यंत पोहोचवावी
    पत्रकारांनी केंद्रीय सूक्ष्म लघु मध्यम उद्योग मंत्रालयाच्या उद्योग स्नेही योजनांची माहिती सामान्य जनतेपर्यंत पोहोचवावी
    भीमा कोरेगाव किंवा एल्गार प्रकरणाची चौकशी व्हावी ही आमची मागणी नाही. तर पोलिस दलाचा ज्यापद्धतीने गैरवापर झाला आहे त्याची चौकशी व्हावी- शरद पवार
    भीमा कोरेगाव किंवा एल्गार प्रकरणाची चौकशी व्हावी ही आमची मागणी नाही. तर पोलिस दलाचा ज्यापद्धतीने गैरवापर झाला आहे त्याची चौकशी व्हावी- शरद पवार
    Hindi News
    शिवसेना के पूर्व नेता रविनिश पांडेय उर्फ़ चिंटू महाराज पर दर्ज एफआईआर हुई खारिज
    शिवसेना के पूर्व नेता रविनिश पांडेय उर्फ़ चिंटू महाराज पर दर्ज एफआईआर हुई खारिज
    RTE: पटवारी के दाख़िले के बिना दिया जा रहा है इनकम सर्टिफ़िकेट
    RTE: पटवारी के दाख़िले के बिना दिया जा रहा है इनकम सर्टिफ़िकेट
    Trending News
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    Video: Plasto directors used my parents, grandma’s accounts for fraud: Ex-founder’s son
    ‘Flawed’ State Govt decisions creating hurdles in ‘Housing for All’ scheme: Bawankule
    ‘Flawed’ State Govt decisions creating hurdles in ‘Housing for All’ scheme: Bawankule
    Featured News
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    HSC exam from today; examinees increase by 2,273
    HSC exam from today; examinees increase by 2,273
    Trending In Nagpur
    Students pour at centres as 12th board exam begins
    Students pour at centres as 12th board exam begins
    शिवसेना के पूर्व नेता रविनिश पांडेय उर्फ़ चिंटू महाराज पर दर्ज एफआईआर हुई खारिज
    शिवसेना के पूर्व नेता रविनिश पांडेय उर्फ़ चिंटू महाराज पर दर्ज एफआईआर हुई खारिज
    Crime Branch nabs 3 for chain snatching in Kalamna
    Crime Branch nabs 3 for chain snatching in Kalamna
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    Now siren blows if motorists cross stop-line at red signal in Nagpur
    महा मेट्रो कर्मचाऱ्यांने एका परिवाराप्रमाणे कार्य केले: डॉ ब्रजेश दीक्षित
    महा मेट्रो कर्मचाऱ्यांने एका परिवाराप्रमाणे कार्य केले: डॉ ब्रजेश दीक्षित
    रेणुका माता मंदिराला 1.20 लाख परत करण्याचे न्यायालयाचे आदेश
    रेणुका माता मंदिराला 1.20 लाख परत करण्याचे न्यायालयाचे आदेश
    Excise Department raids illegal hooch den in Bhivsen Khori
    Excise Department raids illegal hooch den in Bhivsen Khori
    RTE: पटवारी के दाख़िले के बिना दिया जा रहा है इनकम सर्टिफ़िकेट
    RTE: पटवारी के दाख़िले के बिना दिया जा रहा है इनकम सर्टिफ़िकेट
    मुंढे से आज मिलेंगा सत्तापक्ष
    मुंढे से आज मिलेंगा सत्तापक्ष
    उमरेड ‘एसडीओ’ को जाँच करने के निर्देश दिए जिलाधिकारी ने
    उमरेड ‘एसडीओ’ को जाँच करने के निर्देश दिए जिलाधिकारी ने
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145