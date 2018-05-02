Students of Parseoni schools excel in Taekwondo Tournament

Nagpur: In the Late Ushatai Arvind Tembhurnekar Memorial Cup Taekwondo Tournament, students of Parseoni schools excelled by winning five medals including gold, silver and bronze medals. The tournament was held at Pt Baccharaj Vidyalaya under the auspices of Vidyabharti’s Western Regional School Tournament.

In the Under 14 Group, Trupti Manvatkar of Kesarimal Porwal School won gold medal. Saniya Sayyed of Lal Bahadur Shastri School, Mahi Gadhve, Sharvari Nandeshwar and Neeraj Nagose, all students of Kesarimal Paliwal School bagged silver medals. Saniya also won bronze medal.

With gold medal in her kitty, Trupti Manvatkar has been selected for All India Taekwondo Tournament organised by Vidyabharti. All the students of Parseoni schools are taking training under the guidance of Golden Stars Sports Club trainer Shekhar Kolte.

The medal winners were congratulated by Headmistress Likhare, Headmaster Anil Sathavane, Vidyabharti’s Vidarbha and Devgiri Prant Sanghatak Mantri Shilesh Joshi, Joint Physical Trainer Chief Vishal Lokhande, Sachin Deshmukh, Golden Stars Sports Club trainer Shekhar Kolte and others.