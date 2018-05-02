Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Aug 7th, 2019
Sports News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Students of Parseoni schools excel in Taekwondo Tournament

Nagpur: In the Late Ushatai Arvind Tembhurnekar Memorial Cup Taekwondo Tournament, students of Parseoni schools excelled by winning five medals including gold, silver and bronze medals. The tournament was held at Pt Baccharaj Vidyalaya under the auspices of Vidyabharti’s Western Regional School Tournament.

In the Under 14 Group, Trupti Manvatkar of Kesarimal Porwal School won gold medal. Saniya Sayyed of Lal Bahadur Shastri School, Mahi Gadhve, Sharvari Nandeshwar and Neeraj Nagose, all students of Kesarimal Paliwal School bagged silver medals. Saniya also won bronze medal.

With gold medal in her kitty, Trupti Manvatkar has been selected for All India Taekwondo Tournament organised by Vidyabharti. All the students of Parseoni schools are taking training under the guidance of Golden Stars Sports Club trainer Shekhar Kolte.

The medal winners were congratulated by Headmistress Likhare, Headmaster Anil Sathavane, Vidyabharti’s Vidarbha and Devgiri Prant Sanghatak Mantri Shilesh Joshi, Joint Physical Trainer Chief Vishal Lokhande, Sachin Deshmukh, Golden Stars Sports Club trainer Shekhar Kolte and others.

Happening Nagpur
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
‘Subah- from darkness to dawn’ deals with drug abuse in unconventional way
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Local Talent showcase themselves at Open Mic 5.0
Nagpur Crime News
Crime Branch cracks “blind murder” case, arrests two accused
Crime Branch cracks “blind murder” case, arrests two accused
Kalamna cops arrest 3 docoits escaped from MP police custody
Kalamna cops arrest 3 docoits escaped from MP police custody
Maharashtra News
सांगलीतील पुरग्रस्त लोकांच्या मदतीसाठी जयंत पाटील यांनी घेतली धाव…
सांगलीतील पुरग्रस्त लोकांच्या मदतीसाठी जयंत पाटील यांनी घेतली धाव…
दारूबंदी महिला मंडळाच्या अध्यक्षांवर धारधार चाकूने दारुविक्रेत्याचा जीवघेणा हल्ला
दारूबंदी महिला मंडळाच्या अध्यक्षांवर धारधार चाकूने दारुविक्रेत्याचा जीवघेणा हल्ला
Hindi News
अलविदा सुषमा स्‍वराज! राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार
अलविदा सुषमा स्‍वराज! राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुआ अंतिम संस्कार
१४ को अभिनेता,सांसद सन्नी देओल नगर में
१४ को अभिनेता,सांसद सन्नी देओल नगर में
Trending News
Crime Branch cracks “blind murder” case, arrests two accused
Crime Branch cracks “blind murder” case, arrests two accused
Kalamna cops arrest 3 docoits escaped from MP police custody
Kalamna cops arrest 3 docoits escaped from MP police custody
Featured News
‘People’s minister’ Sushma Swaraj cremated
‘People’s minister’ Sushma Swaraj cremated
Sushma Swaraj’s Mortal Remains Brought to BJP HQ; Cremation Scheduled at 3 pm
Sushma Swaraj’s Mortal Remains Brought to BJP HQ; Cremation Scheduled at 3 pm
Trending In Nagpur
Crime Branch cracks “blind murder” case, arrests two accused
Crime Branch cracks “blind murder” case, arrests two accused
Nagpur Startup felicitated by Abhishek Bachchan as Forbes India 30 under 30 at Mumbai .
Nagpur Startup felicitated by Abhishek Bachchan as Forbes India 30 under 30 at Mumbai .
Seventh-Day Adventist School’s Aman Kashyap wins gold medal in Table Tennis
Seventh-Day Adventist School’s Aman Kashyap wins gold medal in Table Tennis
Four members of a gang nabbed, dacoity foiled in Ganeshpeth
Four members of a gang nabbed, dacoity foiled in Ganeshpeth
Medium to heavy rainfall likely in Vidarbha on Wednesday, Thursday
Medium to heavy rainfall likely in Vidarbha on Wednesday, Thursday
Metro services to remain closed from Aug 8 to 10
Metro services to remain closed from Aug 8 to 10
रॉयल माँ गंगा सेलिब्रेशन में स्मार्ट सिटी प्रकल्प पर चर्चा
रॉयल माँ गंगा सेलिब्रेशन में स्मार्ट सिटी प्रकल्प पर चर्चा
सेवंथ-डे एडवेंटिस्ट हायर सेकेंडरी स्कुल के अमन ने टेबल टेनिस में जीता गोल्ड मेडल
सेवंथ-डे एडवेंटिस्ट हायर सेकेंडरी स्कुल के अमन ने टेबल टेनिस में जीता गोल्ड मेडल
Kalamna cops arrest 3 docoits escaped from MP police custody
Kalamna cops arrest 3 docoits escaped from MP police custody
8 से 10 अगस्त तक खापरी से सिताबर्डी मेट्रो स्टेशन यात्री सेवा अस्थायी रूप से रहेगी बंद
8 से 10 अगस्त तक खापरी से सिताबर्डी मेट्रो स्टेशन यात्री सेवा अस्थायी रूप से रहेगी बंद
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145