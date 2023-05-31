Students of EduNext International School and Junior College excel in HSC exam

Nagpur: In the recently declared results of the HSC Board examination, Yash Vikas Atkari of EduNext International School and Junior College, Mandhal, secured the first position in the taluka by obtaining 80% marks in the Science Stream. The college’s Science Stream achieved a remarkable 100% result, with other students, Bhushan Revan Hood (72%), Mahi Vijay Shendre (71%), and Preet Ram Gawli (70%), also scoring well.

Similarly, in the Commerce Stream (English Medium), Samiksha Dilip Thavkar excelled with 72% marks, followed by Bhagyashree Gajanan Meshram (70%) and Gaurav Madan Shende (70%) in the 12th board exam.

Advertisement

Despite tough competition from other junior colleges in the Mandhal area, EduNext International School and Junior College has maintained its academic dominance in the taluka. This year’s 12th board exams were conducted with strict discipline and adherence to anti-copying measures.

The students attribute their success in the examination to the dedicated efforts of their teachers and the supportive board of directors at EduNext International School and Junior College.

Overall, the outstanding performance of Yash Vikas Atkari and the commendable results achieved by EduNext International School and Junior College in both the Science and Commerce streams reflect the institution’s commitment to academic excellence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement