    Published On : Sat, Jan 18th, 2020

    Students get their pie at Nagpur varsity’s 107th convocation ceremony

    Nagpur: The 107th Convocation Ceremony of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University was conducted here on Saturday, which was by attended by renowned luminaries including Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde, Vice Chancellor Siddharth Vinayak Kane and many other guests. As many as 746 students were awarded PhD while 64,993 students were granted graduate and postgraduate degrees. Besides, 158 gold medals, 9 silver medals and 18 other awards were also given off for special academic achievements by the students.

    Ayushi Khandelwal, a student of Dr Ambedkar Institute of Management Studies and Research has been awarded with 7 gold medals for commendable performance in MBA examinations. Similarly, another student Sayali Bhave of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College has been awarded with 6 gold medals and one more prize for fetching splendid results in BA LLB examinations. Sakharam Ganpat Mandape of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Philosophical Department has been honoured with 6 gold medals for his remarkable feat in MA (Ambedkar Thoughts).

    Madhuri Ghugguskar of Post Graduation Department at Nagpur University, has been awarded with 5 gold medals in M.Ed examinations. Rachna Kanaujiya, a student of Post Graduation Department of Chemistry, Nagpur University, was honoured with 4 gold medals and a silver medal for her meritorious performance in MSc (Chemistry). PWS student Bharti Shastri was honoured with 4 gold medals and another prize in MA (Marathi). Mrunal Khobragade, a student of Mass Communication Department has been honoured with 4 gold medals and two other awards in Bachelor of Journalism. All the students were also awarded with CGPA medals.

    The awards were given at the hands of Supreme Court’s Chief Justice Sharad Bobde and Vice Chancellor of Nagpur University Siddharth Vinayak Kane

