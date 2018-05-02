Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Sun, Dec 1st, 2019
Student-Delegates from Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership meet Governor

A group of student delegates from the Indian Institute of Democratic Leaderhip met the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday (30th Nov).

The delegates had an informal discussion with the Governor on issues of good governance and social service.

The students are undergoing a one year Post graduate programme in Leadership, Politics and Governance at the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership, an initiative of the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini.

