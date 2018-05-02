Student-Delegates from Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership meet Governor

A group of student delegates from the Indian Institute of Democratic Leaderhip met the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday (30th Nov).

The delegates had an informal discussion with the Governor on issues of good governance and social service.

The students are undergoing a one year Post graduate programme in Leadership, Politics and Governance at the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership, an initiative of the Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini.