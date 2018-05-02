Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Sun, Dec 1st, 2019

I’m still with Hindutva: Uddhav in assembly

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray speaks in the assembly:

“I am a lucky CM because those who opposed me are now with me and those who I was with are now on the opposite side. I am here with my luck and blessings of people.

“I have never told anyone that I will be coming here but I came,” he said, apparently taking a swipe at Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis’s campaign slogan saying he will be CM again.

About Fadnavis, who was elected the Leader of Opposition earlier, Thackeray said, “I have learnt a lot of things from Devendra Fadvanis and I will always be friends with him.”

“I am still with the ideology of ‘Hindutva’ and won’t ever leave it. In the past five years, I’ve never betrayed the government,” he said.

“I won’t call you (Devendra Fadnavis) an ‘Opposition leader’, but I will call you a ‘responsible leader’. If you would have been good to us then, all this (BJP-Shiv Sena split) would have not happened,” Thackeray said.

