Structure of NEP Will Bring Revolution In Education System – Dr. S S Uttarwar

Mahatma Basaveshwar Education Society’s, College of Engineering Ambejogai, has arranged Webinar of Dr. Sanjay S Uttarwa, Renowned Academician and social worker and Principal VIT from Nagpur in a Faculty Development Program on “Role of National Education Policy in Framing Future of the Nation” on 25th March 2021 in collaboration with DBATU Lonere which was sponsored under TEQIP-III . It was live on google platform . Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Nationally renowned orator and Principal of VIT Engineering College from Nagpur was speaker for webinar.

Majority of viewers around the globe was on line for the webinar. At the beginning Dr.B S Allurkar Coordinator from COE Ambejogai introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants. Dr. B I Khadakbhavi Principal of College was also on line.

Webinar starts with the present condition of Academic scenario and picture expected in NEP 2020. Speaker share present status of academics with gathering. He gave brief idea about societies and Govts expectations from teacher as a whole. Dr Sanjay S Uttarwar is a renowned Academician of central India and in this field since last thirty years. He has proved his expertise by serving renowned educational groups of Maharashtra and MP.

He has done graduation from Amravati University and has done Post graduation and PhD from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur In Mechanical Engineering. He has also done MBA in HR and MKTNG from RTMNU Nagpur. He is recipient of seven National and International Level Awards for his outstanding contribution to the field of academics and research. He has visited UK, Singapore, China to present research papers in International Conferences. He is having sixty research papers to his credit which are published in International Journals and Conferences. He is a renowned Motivational Speaker from region and is frequently invited by TV Channels, Radio and Educational Institutes for delivering lectures on various motivational topics.

In his delivery Dr. Uttarwar elaborate the importance of Implementation of NEP structure for better future of India. He says that In NEP 2020 school education structure is modified with Pedogogical and Curricular restructuring of 5+3+3+4 covering the ages 3-18 years. There are four stages . first is foundational stage which is from age 3 to 6 for anganwadi or pre school. Age 6-8 , tow years is for class 1 and 2. Second stage is preparatory stage in the age 8-11 ie three years for class 3 to 5. Third stage is middls stage at age 11 to 14, ie 3 years for class 6 to 8. And forth stage is secondary at the age 14-18 ie four years for class 9 to 12.

In current system age group 3 to 6 is not covered in 10+2 structure.as class 1 begins at age 6. In 5+3+3+4 structure a strong base of early chieldhood care and education from age 3 is included which will promote better learnings.



He further says that teacher has to play key role in Nation Building, in NEP2020. Teachers should work to improve logical thinking ability of child in his early age of three to six years which is a crucial phase. Dr. Uttarwar further says that, 85 % of child’s brain develops in this age group, which should be framed cautiously. That’s why he says that role of Primary and secondary teacher is of utmost importance.

The world is undergoing rapid changes in the knowledge landscape. With various dramatic scientific and technological advances, such as the rise of big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, many unskilled jobs worldwide may be taken over by machines, while the need for a skilled workforce, particularly involving mathematics, computer science, and data science, in conjunction with multidisciplinary abilities across the sciences, social sciences, and humanities, will be increasingly in greater demand. With climate change, increasing pollution, and depleting natural resources, there will be a sizeable shift in how we meet the world’s energy, water, food, and sanitation needs, again resulting in the need for new skilled labour, particularly in biology, chemistry, physics, agriculture, climate science, and social science.

The growing emergence of epidemics and pandemics will also call for collaborative research in infectious disease management and development of vaccines and the resultant social issues heightens the need for multidisciplinary learning. There will be a growing demand for humanities and art, as India moves towards becoming a developed country as well as among the three largest economies in the world . The gap between the current state of learning outcomes and what is required must be bridged through undertaking major reforms that bring the highest quality, equity, and integrity into the system, from early childhood care and education through higher education

He further says that Teacher should not confine him to his field only. He should possesses the all round knowledge to fulfill demand of hour. So the role of teacher in coming days is very crucial to frame the future of Nation.He elaborates the Principles and Contents of NEP 2020 in detail and says that NEP 2020 will make India super power in coming days.

Anchor Dr. B S Allurkar has nicely navigate the show and express her views effectively during webinar. He has also given heed to various points of NEP and share his views about topic with audience. In his concluding remarks he talks about the present scenario of education system in India and its need of change. Later in Question and answer session Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave answers to the questions asked by audience. Speaker extend his thanks to organizer, for excellent and smart work of live broadcasting on social media and inviting him for webinar.

Host express his gratitude towards speaker and all on line viewers and propose Vote of Thanks.

