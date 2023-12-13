Strict Security Measures Implemented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly After Unfortunate Incident

Advertisement

Nagpur: As the Lok Sabha proceedings commenced, two young men sitting in the inspection gallery took flight after an incident in Delhi. Subsequently, they flew from one balcony to another. One of them pulled out a spray from his boot, releasing yellow-colored gas. After spraying, a yellow cloud spread in the chamber. Following this incident, security measures in the legislature have been increased. Henceforth, each legislator will be allowed only two visitors, as decided by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

Prithviraj Chavan addressed the issue, drawing attention to the Assembly hall. The young inspectors had entered on a special visitor pass. Chavan emphasized the need for vigilance even in the Legislative Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar mentioned that there was no space even in the legislature premises. Following this, the decision was made to allow only two visitors per legislator.

